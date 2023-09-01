Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Ohio Today
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)
- Bengals Moneyline: -350
- Browns Moneyline: +275
- Total: 37
San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Cavaliers Moneyline: -500
- Spurs Moneyline: +360
- Total: 234.5
UMass Minutemen vs. Dayton Flyers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Dayton (-8.5)
- Total: 149.5
IUPUI Jaguars vs. Youngstown State Penguins
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-18.5)
- Total: 146.5
Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-4.5)
- Total: 146.5
