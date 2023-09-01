Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Ohio Today

Hampton Pirates vs. Bowling Green Falcons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Bowling Green (-11.5)

Bowling Green (-11.5) Bowling Green Moneyline: -750

-750 Hampton Moneyline: +525

+525 Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Wright State Raiders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Wright State (-12.5)

Wright State (-12.5) Total: 156.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: MSG-B,BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG-B,BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Sabres (-185)

Sabres (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+150)

Blue Jackets (+150) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Merrimack Warriors vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cincinnati (-18.5)

Cincinnati (-18.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.