How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games in Ohio Today
Hampton Pirates vs. Bowling Green Falcons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Bowling Green (-11.5)
- Bowling Green Moneyline: -750
- Hampton Moneyline: +525
- Total: 151.5
Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Wright State Raiders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Fairborn, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Wright State (-12.5)
- Total: 156.5
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: MSG-B,BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Sabres (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+150)
- Total: 6.5
Merrimack Warriors vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Cincinnati (-18.5)
- Total: 139.5
