Steven Kwan vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.326 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 117th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (90 of 130), with at least two hits 41 times (31.5%).
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.8%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (24.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (47.7%), including 12 multi-run games (9.2%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.253
|AVG
|.288
|.338
|OBP
|.337
|.350
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|29
|35/31
|K/BB
|26/21
|8
|SB
|7
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.12 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
