The Detroit Tigers (60-74) and Chicago White Sox (53-81) clash in AL Central action, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (2-6, 4.85 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (9-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.21 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 558 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1102 hits, 19th in baseball, with 149 home runs (19th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.

Toussaint has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.