Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-81) and the Detroit Tigers (60-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) for the Tigers and Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 0-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has a record of 6-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 527 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule