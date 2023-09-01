The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Short has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), with more than one hit seven times (8.9%).

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Short has driven home a run in 16 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (16.5%), including one multi-run game.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 32 .250 AVG .182 .309 OBP .284 .420 SLG .286 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 24/11 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings