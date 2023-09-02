Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .219 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 88 games this year (47.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (21.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 games this year (33.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.200
|AVG
|.242
|.253
|OBP
|.361
|.321
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
