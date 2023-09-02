In the game between the Temple Owls and Akron Zips on Saturday, September 2 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Owls to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Akron vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+10) Under (56.5) Temple 30, Akron 23

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Zips.

The Zips went 7-5-0 ATS last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 10 points or more, Akron went 4-3 last year.

In Zips games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

The average total points scored in Akron games last year (56.5) is 0.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Temple Betting Info (2022)

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Owls went 8-4-0 ATS last season.

Temple was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 10-point favorite last season.

The Owls and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 8.6 higher than the average total in Temple games last season.

Zips vs. Owls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Temple 21.9 29.3 27.3 22.4 14.4 38.8 Akron 21.8 33.5 23.2 28.6 20.7 37.0

