The Akron Zips (0-0) will look to upset the Temple Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Temple vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Akron vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Temple Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM Temple (-10) 56.5 -350 +260
DraftKings Temple (-10) 56.5 -380 +300
FanDuel Temple (-10.5) 56.5 -375 +290
PointsBet Temple (-10.5) - -400 +310
Tipico Temple (-10) - -380 +300

Akron vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • Akron won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.
  • The Zips were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
  • Temple put together an 8-4-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Owls covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two games last season.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

