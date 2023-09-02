Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Yankees.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (49 of 87), with more than one hit 16 times (18.4%).

He has homered in eight games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this season (19 of 87), with two or more RBI four times (4.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 39 .260 AVG .232 .292 OBP .273 .448 SLG .384 16 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 32/7 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings