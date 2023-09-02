Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the Liberty Flames and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Flames. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50) Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21

Bowling Green Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons put together a 4-8-1 ATS record last year.

Bowling Green won twice ATS (2-1-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last season.

In Falcons games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The average total for Bowling Green's games last season was 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Betting Info (2022)

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Flames covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Liberty went winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Flames games.

The point total average for Liberty games last season was 52.2, 2.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Flames 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 27.5 24.6 23.3 22 33.2 27.8 Bowling Green 23.5 32.5 22.3 31.7 25.3 34.8

