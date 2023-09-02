Bowling Green vs. Liberty Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the Liberty Flames and Bowling Green Falcons match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Flames. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (50)
|Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21
Week 1 MAC Predictions
Bowling Green Betting Info (2022)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.
- The Falcons put together a 4-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Bowling Green won twice ATS (2-1-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last season.
- In Falcons games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
- The average total for Bowling Green's games last season was 51.7 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Betting Info (2022)
- The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.
- The Flames covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- Liberty went winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Flames games.
- The point total average for Liberty games last season was 52.2, 2.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Falcons vs. Flames 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Liberty
|27.5
|24.6
|23.3
|22
|33.2
|27.8
|Bowling Green
|23.5
|32.5
|22.3
|31.7
|25.3
|34.8
