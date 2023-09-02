The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) are 9.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Liberty Flames (0-0). The game has an over/under of 50.

Liberty ranked 71st in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and 53rd in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) last season. With 32.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 20th-worst in the FBS last season, Bowling Green had to lean on its 98th-ranked offense (23.5 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info

Liberty vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -9.5 -110 -110 50 -110 -110 -350 +275

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Falcons covered the spread twice last year (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Last year, seven Bowling Green games went over the point total.

Bowling Green won four of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Bowling Green won two of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Matt McDonald last year racked up 2,666 passing yards with 22 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 60.9% completion percentage.

On 95 targets, Odieu Hiliare had 59 receptions (4.5 per game) for 763 yards and six TDs in 13 games.

In 13 games last season, Tyrone Broden converted 60 targets into 32 catches, 506 yards and seven touchdowns.

Taron Keith generated 195 yards in the ground game (15 per game) with one touchdown in 13 games.

Keith had 34 catches (2.6 per game) for 345 yards (26.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Last year Karl Brooks registered 39 tackles, 13 TFL, and 9.5 sacks in 13 games.

Chris Bacon played in 13 games, amassing two interceptions to go along with 57 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

In 13 games, Darren Anders posted 57 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

The contributions of DJ Taylor, who played in 13 games, included 1.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 51 tackles, and two interceptions.

