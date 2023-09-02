The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Cincinnati ranked 80th in the FBS with 371.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 29th in total defense (335.5 yards allowed per contest). While Eastern Kentucky ranked 21st-worst in the FCS in scoring defense with 35.2 points allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 11th-best in the FCS (36.2 points per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics (2022)

Cincinnati Eastern Kentucky 371.6 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.7 (16th) 335.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.8 (125th) 129.2 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (98th) 242.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.8 (3rd) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Bryant's previous season stat line: 2,732 passing yards (210.2 per game), 214-for-349 (61.3%), 21 touchdowns and seven picks.

Charles McClelland churned out 849 rushing yards (65.3 per game) and seven touchdowns last season.

Corey Kiner posted 365 rushing yards on 82 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Tyler Scott amassed 55 receptions for 899 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 88 times, and averaged 69.2 yards per game.

Tre Tucker amassed 672 yards on 52 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 81 times, and averaged 51.7 receiving yards per game.

Jadon Thompson's stat line last year: 383 receiving yards, 26 catches, one touchdown, on 45 targets.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Parker McKinney averaged 328.8 passing yards per outing and tossed 33 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 354 yards rushing with eight touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan averaged 52.4 rushing yards and accumulated seven rushing touchdowns. Sloan added 3.5 receptions per game to average 42.2 receiving yards.

Cornelius McCoy averaged 64 yards on 4.2 receptions per game and racked up eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jayden Higgins averaged 63.1 receiving yards on six targets per game in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Jaden Smith played his way to six receiving touchdowns and 750 receiving yards (62.5 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cincinnati or Eastern Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.