Guardians vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) and the Cleveland Guardians (65-70) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 2.
The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (6-7, 3.61 ERA).
Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Guardians have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cleveland has a mark of 23-31 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (548 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-7
|Noah Syndergaard vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 28
|@ Twins
|L 10-6
|Xzavion Curry vs Kenta Maeda
|August 29
|@ Twins
|W 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Pablo Lopez
|August 30
|@ Twins
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 1
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 2
|Rays
|-
|Logan Allen vs Zack Littell
|September 3
|Rays
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Zack Littell
|September 4
|Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|September 5
|Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Sonny Gray
|September 6
|Twins
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Joe Ryan
|September 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Patrick Sandoval
