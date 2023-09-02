Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Zack Littell, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Guardians have +100 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks. Cleveland's last three contests have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 7.7.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland is 23-31 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 54 of its 133 chances.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-33 31-37 26-22 39-48 45-41 20-29

