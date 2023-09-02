Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 548 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.

Allen has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels - Away Cal Quantrill Patrick Sandoval

