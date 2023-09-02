Yandy Diaz and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field on Saturday (at 6:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 71 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.349/.477 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 45 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .271/.337/.378 on the year.

Kwan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 27 0-for-6 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 144 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 66 runs.

He has a slash line of .324/.400/.501 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has recorded 123 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.375/.439 so far this year.

Arozarena heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

