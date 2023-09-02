The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) will clash with the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Illinois vs. Toledo?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Illinois 31, Toledo 16
  • Illinois put together a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).
  • The Fighting Illini had a record of 3-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year (75%).
  • Toledo lost the only game it played as the underdog last season.
  • The Rockets played as an underdog of +275 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Illinois (-9.5)
  • Illinois beat the spread eight times in 13 games last year.
  • As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Fighting Illini went 3-1 against the spread last year.
  • Toledo's record against the spread last year was 5-9-0.
  • The Rockets had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • Illinois played one game with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Illinois played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 45.5 points.
  • Illinois and Toledo combined to average 10 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.2
Implied Total AVG 26.5 26.5 26.6
ATS Record 8-5-0 4-4-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-8-1 2-5-1 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-2 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Toledo

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.2 53.8 54.6
Implied Total AVG 33.8 35.6 32
ATS Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 2-5-0
Over/Under Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 3-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-4 6-1 3-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

