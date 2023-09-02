The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 58 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (32 of 92), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .352 AVG .208 .402 OBP .283 .521 SLG .517 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 24 RBI 31 40/11 K/BB 42/13 2 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings