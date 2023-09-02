Kole Calhoun vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kole Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .263 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 15 of 21 games this year (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (52.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.225
|AVG
|.300
|.289
|OBP
|.391
|.425
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|7/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Littell (3-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
