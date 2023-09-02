How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today, Saint Louis and SIU Edwardsville square off on ESPN+.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Iona vs George Washington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Mt. St. Mary's vs Longwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch SIU Edwardsville vs Saint Louis
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Loyola Marymount vs California Baptist
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
