Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 3.8% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .261 AVG .233 .324 OBP .304 .358 SLG .316 9 XBH 9 2 HR 1 12 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

