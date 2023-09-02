Myles Straw vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- batting .226 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .239 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 73 of 124 games this season (58.9%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 124 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has driven home a run in 21 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 3.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (33.1%), including seven multi-run games (5.6%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.211
|AVG
|.264
|.269
|OBP
|.333
|.274
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|14
|43/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|3
|SB
|13
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
