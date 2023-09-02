Myles Straw -- batting .226 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .239 with 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 73 of 124 games this season (58.9%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 124 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has driven home a run in 21 games this year (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 3.2% of his games.

He has scored in 41 games this season (33.1%), including seven multi-run games (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .211 AVG .264 .269 OBP .333 .274 SLG .324 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 14 43/16 K/BB 44/22 3 SB 13

Rays Pitching Rankings