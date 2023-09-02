The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in a Big Ten showdown.

Ohio State found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game). Indiana ranked 24th-worst in total offense (328.3 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (449.3 yards per game allowed) last year.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio State Indiana 490.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (113th) 321.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (107th) 192.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (113th) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (86th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

C.J. Stroud had a passing stat line last season of 3,688 yards with a 66.3% completion rate (258-for-389), 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 283.7 yards per game.

Miyan Williams churned out 825 rushing yards (63.5 per game) and 14 touchdowns last season.

TreVeyon Henderson posted 571 rushing yards on 107 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. amassed 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 120 times, and averaged 97.2 yards per game.

Emeka Egbuka produced last year, grabbing 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 88.5 receiving yards per game.

Julian Fleming's stat line last year: 533 receiving yards, 34 catches, six touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak completed 55.1% of his passes to throw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers averaged 49.3 rushing yards and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Last season Josh Henderson rushed for 33.2 yards per game and averaged 22.8 receiving yards per game. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Cam Camper was targeted 6.9 times per game and collected 569 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Emery Simmons caught 37 passes last season on his way to 408 yards and one receiving touchdown.

