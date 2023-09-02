The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 30.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Buckeyes covered the spread twice when favored by 30.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

Indiana went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

The Hoosiers did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs.

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800 To Win the Big Ten +180 Bet $100 to win $180 Indiana To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

