The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in Big Ten action on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are currently heavy, 30.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-30.5) 59.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio State (-30) 59.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Ohio State (-29.5) 59.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +1700 -10000 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ohio State (-30.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Ohio State went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
  • The Buckeyes were favored by 30.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Indiana went 4-8-0 ATS last year.
  • The Hoosiers were an underdog by 30.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State
To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800
To Win the Big Ten +180 Bet $100 to win $180
Indiana
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

