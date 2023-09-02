Ohio State vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 30.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-30.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-30)
|59.5
|-8000
|+2200
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-29.5)
|59.5
|-10000
|+2200
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+1700
|-10000
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-30.5)
|-
|-
|-
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.
- The Buckeyes covered the spread twice last season (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites.
- Indiana won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- The Hoosiers were an underdog by 30.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
|To Win the Big Ten
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
|Indiana
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
