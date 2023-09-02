The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 59.5 points.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Buckeyes were favored by 29.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hoosiers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

