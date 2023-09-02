The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.3%).

In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 16.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.

In 13 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Guardians Players vs the Rays

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .197 AVG .227 .228 OBP .250 .303 SLG .330 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings