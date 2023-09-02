Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Colin Rea on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at American Family Field.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 10th-best in MLB play with 174 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in baseball with a .439 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Philadelphia has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (655 total runs).

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Philadelphia's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 167 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Nola is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Nola will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Rea to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 33-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Aaron Nola Drew Rom 8/28/2023 Angels W 6-4 Home Taijuan Walker Lucas Giolito 8/29/2023 Angels W 12-7 Home Michael Lorenzen Tyler Anderson 8/30/2023 Angels L 10-8 Home Cristopher Sanchez Reid Detmers 9/1/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Zack Wheeler Freddy Peralta 9/2/2023 Brewers - Away Aaron Nola Colin Rea 9/3/2023 Brewers - Away Ranger Suárez Wade Miley 9/4/2023 Padres - Away Taijuan Walker Rich Hill 9/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Lorenzen Pedro Avila 9/6/2023 Padres - Away Cristopher Sanchez Michael Wacha 9/8/2023 Marlins - Home Zack Wheeler -

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino

