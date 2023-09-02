Riley Greene vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .288 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has an RBI in 29 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.303
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.340
|.456
|SLG
|.437
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|21
|60/17
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
