Spencer Torkelson -- .086 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 114 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .432, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (76 of 133), with multiple hits 30 times (22.6%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (10.5%).

He has scored at least once 58 times this season (43.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .209 AVG .247 .309 OBP .320 .365 SLG .498 22 XBH 31 8 HR 16 26 RBI 44 76/34 K/BB 65/26 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings