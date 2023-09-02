Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Temple vs. Akron Game – Saturday, September 2
The Temple Owls (0-0) and Akron Zips (0-0) will face each other at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Temple vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Temple vs. Akron?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Temple 30, Akron 23
- Temple was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.
- The Owls played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.
- Akron was an underdog in 11 games last season and won one (9.1%) of those contests.
- The Zips did not win as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 77.8%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Akron (+10)
- Temple had eight wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
- The Owls went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last year.
- Akron's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 10 points or more, the Zips went 4-3 last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Temple vs. Akron matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55.5)
- Temple played four games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Temple played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 55.5 points.
- Temple and Akron combined to average 11.8 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Temple
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.9
|47.1
|49.1
|Implied Total AVG
|31.2
|29.7
|33.2
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|6-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-9
|1-4
|0-5
Akron
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.6
|54.4
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|37.1
|32.6
|40.3
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-1
|2-2-1
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-10
|0-4
|1-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.