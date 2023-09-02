Saturday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and the Detroit Tigers (61-74) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (6-6) for the White Sox and Reese Olson (2-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Tigers games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 45 times in 108 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (531 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule