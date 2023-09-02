According to our computer projection model, the Illinois Fighting Illini will beat the Toledo Rockets when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Illinois vs. Toledo? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Toledo vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (-9.5) Over (45.5) Illinois 31, Toledo 16

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Toledo Betting Info (2022)

The Rockets have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rockets won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Toledo didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

Rockets games hit the over six out of 14 times last year.

Last season, Toledo's games resulted in an average scoring total of 54.2, which is 8.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 77.8% chance to win.

The Fighting Illini compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois had an ATS record of 3-1 as favorites of 9.5 points or more last year.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times last season.

Illinois games last season posted an average total of 44.0, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Fighting Illini 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 24.2 12.8 23.9 11.9 27.6 12.8 Toledo 31.3 25.1 40.8 20.2 17 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.