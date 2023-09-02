The Toledo Rockets (0-0) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0). The contest's point total is set at 46.

On the defensive side of the ball, Illinois was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best by surrendering only 12.8 points per game. It ranked 95th on offense (24.2 points per game). Toledo ranked 44th in the FBS in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) last season.

Toledo vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Toledo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -9.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -350 +275

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Rockets were an underdog by 9.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of six of Toledo games last season went over the point total.

Toledo lost the only game it played as the underdog last season.

Toledo played as an underdog of +275 or more once last season and lost that game.

Toledo Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,265 passing yards and 59.8% completion percentage last season, DeQuan Finn connected on 23 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Finn made a difference with his legs, too, rushing for 632 yards and nine TDs.

Jerjuan Newton was an important contributor, compiling 830 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 53 receptions.

Jacquez Stuart contributed to the offense by scampering for 770 yards (55.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

To go along with 884 passing yards (63.1 yards per game), Tucker Gleason aired it out for eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 47.5%.

Tucker Gleason ran for 185 yards (13.2 yards per game) and three TDs.

Dyontae Johnson helped carry the defense with 75 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks in 14 games.

Dallas Gant was on the field for 14 games, totaling 75 tackles and 4.0 TFL.

Desjuan Johnson played in 14 games and registered one interception to go along with 43 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

With 5.5 sacks to go along with 6.0 TFL and 39 tackles, Jamal Hines made a big difference on D.

