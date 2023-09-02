The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) host the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Illinois ranked 73rd in total offense this season (378.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 378.2 yards allowed per game. Toledo ranked 44th in the FBS in scoring offense (31.3 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) last year.

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Toledo vs. Illinois Key Statistics (2022)

Toledo Illinois 402.4 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (67th) 326.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.5 (5th) 177.4 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.7 (56th) 224.9 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (91st) 26 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 31 (2nd)

Toledo Stats Leaders (2022)

DeQuan Finn completed 59.8% of his passes to throw for 2,265 and 23 touchdowns last season. Finn also contributed with his legs, accumulating nine touchdowns on 45.1 yards per game.

Jacquez Stuart tallied 770 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Jerjuan Newton averaged 59.3 yards on 3.8 receptions per game and compiled nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Devin Maddox hauled in three touchdowns and had 589 receiving yards (42.1 ypg) in 2022.

DeMeer Blankumsee played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 471 receiving yards (33.6 ypg) last season.

Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Tommy DeVito had 2,647 passing yards (203.6 per game), a 69.6% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Chase Brown churned out 1,643 rushing yards (126.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 27 catches for 240 yards and three scores.

Reggie Love III ran for 317 yards on 70 carries (24.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Isaiah Williams reeled in 81 catches for 709 yards (54.5 per game) while being targeted 103 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Brian Hightower tacked on 452 yards on 37 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times, and averaged 34.8 receiving yards per game.

Pat Bryant grabbed 33 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 34.6 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois or Toledo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.