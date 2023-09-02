The Toledo Rockets (0-0) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Toledo matchup.

Toledo vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Toledo vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Toledo won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Rockets were an underdog by 9.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Illinois put together an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Fighting Illini were 3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +165 Bet $100 to win $165

