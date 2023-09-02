Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .237.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 76 of 125 games this season (60.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (12.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 23 games this year (18.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (46 of 125), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.282
|.408
|SLG
|.318
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|48/23
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (6-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.