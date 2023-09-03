Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 26 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .138 with six doubles and four walks.
  • Gallagher has gotten a hit in 14 of 45 games this season (31.1%), including three multi-hit games (6.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 45 games this year.
  • In five games this season (11.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Guardians Players vs the Rays

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 25
.098 AVG .167
.132 OBP .197
.118 SLG .236
1 XBH 5
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
15/2 K/BB 22/2
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradley (5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 29, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
