Cam Gallagher vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 26 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-2 with a double.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Rays Player Props
|Guardians vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Rays
|Guardians vs Rays Odds
|Guardians vs Rays Prediction
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .138 with six doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in 14 of 45 games this season (31.1%), including three multi-hit games (6.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 45 games this year.
- In five games this season (11.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Guardians Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Myles Straw
- Click Here for Gabriel Arias
- Click Here for Ramón Laureano
- Click Here for Kole Calhoun
- Click Here for José Ramírez
- Click Here for Andrés Giménez
- Click Here for Steven Kwan
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|.098
|AVG
|.167
|.132
|OBP
|.197
|.118
|SLG
|.236
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|15/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley (5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 29, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.