Ahead of a matchup with the Dallas Wings (20-16), the Indiana Fever (11-25) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 3 at College Park Center.

The teams play once again after the Wings defeated the Fever 110-100 Friday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is posting a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game. And she is producing 14.8 points and 2.2 assists, making 59.2% of her shots from the floor (first in league).

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever's top scorer (18 points per game, 10th in WNBA) and assist person (3.3), and produces 1.5 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler is the Fever's top assist person (5 per game), and she delivers 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the WNBA.

The Fever get 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from NaLyssa Smith.

Kristy Wallace is posting 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 40% of her shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range (fourth in WNBA), with 1 treys per contest.

Fever vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -9.5 169.5

