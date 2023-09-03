On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .219.

Arias will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.

In 47.6% of his games this year (40 of 84), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has had an RBI in 14 games this year (16.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.1%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .186 AVG .248 .278 OBP .312 .288 SLG .450 6 XBH 14 3 HR 6 8 RBI 12 48/15 K/BB 43/12 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings