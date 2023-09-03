On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rays.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .219.
  • Arias will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.
  • In 47.6% of his games this year (40 of 84), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arias has had an RBI in 14 games this year (16.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.1%).
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 40
.186 AVG .248
.278 OBP .312
.288 SLG .450
6 XBH 14
3 HR 6
8 RBI 12
48/15 K/BB 43/12
2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
