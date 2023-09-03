Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) and the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Rays will call on Taj Bradley (5-7) against the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-3).

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 10-19 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (555 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule