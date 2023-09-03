The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 7-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 10-19 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 134 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-33 31-37 26-22 40-48 46-41 20-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.