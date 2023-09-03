As they try to secure the series sweep, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) will take on the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-145). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 71, or 65.1%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rays have gone 53-23 (69.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 10-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Myles Straw 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 17th 2nd

