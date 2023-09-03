You can see player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Jose Ramirez and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 138 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.346/.472 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 47 RBI (147 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a .272/.337/.378 slash line so far this season.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with two doubles and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has collected 145 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.

He has a slash line of .322/.398/.504 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 124 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .263/.374/.436 slash line so far this season.

Arozarena enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3

