The Cleveland Guardians (66-70) will look to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-3) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed two innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.

Curry is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Curry will try to secure his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 2.4 innings per appearance.

In 15 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Xzavion Curry vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 726 total runs scored while batting .260 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .447 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 197 home runs (third in the league).

Curry has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out one against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (5-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing three hits against the Houston Astros.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, a 3.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.393 in 16 games this season.

He has one quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts, Bradley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

