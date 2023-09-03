The Dallas Wings (20-16) head into a home game against Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (11-25) at College Park Center on Sunday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Dallas' previous game ended in a win over Indiana 110-100 on the road. Satou Sabally (40 PTS, 7 REB, 68.4 FG%, 7-10 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (25 PTS, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) led the Wings, while Boston (27 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 64.7 FG%) and Kelsey Mitchell (25 PTS, 5 AST, 47.1 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT) paced the Fever.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-550 to win)

Wings (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+400 to win)

Fever (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-9.5)

Wings (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the league in points scored (81.3 per game) and worst in points allowed (85.4).

On the glass, Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34.1 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (32.2 per game).

At 18.2 assists per game, the Fever are second-worst in the league.

In 2023, Indiana is third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are ranked seventh in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Indiana is the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.1%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up 81.8 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (80.9). On defense they concede 84.9 per game, 0.9 fewer points than on the road (85.8).

This season Indiana is grabbing more rebounds at home (34.7 per game) than away (33.4). But it is also conceding more at home (32.6) than away (31.8).

This season the Fever are picking up more assists at home (18.5 per game) than on the road (17.9).

This season Indiana is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (13.1). But it is also forcing more at home (12.6) than on the road (12.2).

At home the Fever sink 6.5 treys per game, 0.3 less than on the road (6.8). They shoot 33.1% from beyond the arc at home, 1.4% lower than away (34.5%).

Indiana gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than on the road (8.4), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (37.4%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have won six out of the 24 games, or 25%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Indiana has beaten the spread 18 times in 35 games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 9.5-point underdog or more is 5-2.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fever have a 20.0% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.