After batting .225 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .271 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Calhoun has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .244 AVG .300 .300 OBP .391 .422 SLG .450 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 9/2 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings