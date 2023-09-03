On Sunday, Matt Vierling (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .262 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.

Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .222.

In 62.0% of his games this year (67 of 108), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 108), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.5% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (28.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .228 AVG .295 .295 OBP .347 .302 SLG .425 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 48/13 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings